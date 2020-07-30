Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $69.93, but opened at $72.01. Armstrong World Industries shares last traded at $71.82, with a volume of 18,683 shares traded.

The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,735,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.97, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.