Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,554 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after acquiring an additional 755,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after acquiring an additional 492,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

