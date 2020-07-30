Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 25,789 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,906,000 after purchasing an additional 355,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,845,000 after purchasing an additional 219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,278,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 16,007 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $562,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,646.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $35.11 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

