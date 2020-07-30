Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.01 Million in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CEVA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEVA by 42.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a PE ratio of 792.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

