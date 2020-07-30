Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $950,000 in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of QAD as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in QAD by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in QAD by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,203,000 after purchasing an additional 206,371 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in QAD by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in QAD by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $41.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.46 million, a PE ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $54.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

Several research firms have commented on QADA. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on QAD from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $133,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,172,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,671,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $176,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,179,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,460,972.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,990 shares of company stock worth $1,853,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

