Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 98.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,704,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.