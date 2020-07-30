Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 347,896 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 202,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 57,753 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

HBAN stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

