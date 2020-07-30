Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $953,000 Investment in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 47,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

