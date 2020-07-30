Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,049,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,562,000 after acquiring an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $656,698,000 after acquiring an additional 546,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $421.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $396.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.22. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

