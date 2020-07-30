Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 108,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Interface as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Interface by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Interface by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 396,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Interface by 9.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.13 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 31.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Interface from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

