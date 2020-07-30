Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

