Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 146.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 50.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after acquiring an additional 119,399 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,612,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.41. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12 month low of $50.36 and a 12 month high of $77.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

