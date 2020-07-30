Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 9,165 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 93.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in FirstCash by 44.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth $108,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS opened at $58.67 on Thursday. FirstCash Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

