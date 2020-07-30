Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,869 shares in the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $68.80 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $289,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,167 shares of company stock worth $3,837,507 over the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.