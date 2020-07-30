Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,530,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after buying an additional 179,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.69. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,009 shares of company stock worth $3,558,488 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

