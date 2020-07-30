Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 99.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 821.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 37.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Shares of PINC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Premier Inc has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Premier had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.