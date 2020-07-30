Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN opened at $96.89 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,445.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.24.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

