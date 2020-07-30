Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 22,601 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Yeti during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yeti by 248.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Yeti by 137.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yeti news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $588,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.96. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

