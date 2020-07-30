Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 24,261 Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 93.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Avangrid Inc has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.34.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avangrid from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.