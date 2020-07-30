Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Holdings in Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlantica Yield by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantica Yield stock opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Atlantica Yield PLC has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $210.40 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlantica Yield from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

