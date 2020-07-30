Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 297,582 Shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297,582 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of AXT worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 202,783 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 260,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,737.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a P/E ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. AXT Inc has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

