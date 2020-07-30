Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 9,389 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 34.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,576,000 after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 517.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period.

NYSE:SERV opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a P/E/G ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.84. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SERV. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

