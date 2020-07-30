Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $865,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

Shares of TT opened at $110.47 on Thursday. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.