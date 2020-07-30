Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,524,000 after purchasing an additional 821,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,325,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773,710 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $71,776,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,499,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,599,000 after purchasing an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,111,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,514,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $7,035,218 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $177.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 4.04%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

