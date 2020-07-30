Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of FARO Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FARO Technologies by 358.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $57.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.53. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.90.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.39 million. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

