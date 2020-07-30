AT&T (NYSE:T) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AT&T earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

