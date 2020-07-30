Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Stake Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 261.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avanos Medical worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Avanos Medical by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. Avanos Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Blackford bought 10,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at $842,822.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

