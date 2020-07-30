Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.11) per share for the quarter.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.01 million. Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZUL opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Azul has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Azul in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

