BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.67

News articles about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected BAE Systems’ ranking:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 476.90 ($5.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 545.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.34.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.69) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 636.25 ($7.83).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.