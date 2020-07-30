Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.14

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.14 and traded as low as $73.50. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 4,071,931 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$80.92.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$80.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.0699993 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director George Cope purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$76.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,071,876.

About Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

