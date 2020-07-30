BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BayCom in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.84.

Get BayCom alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BayCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their price target on BayCom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

BCML stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. BayCom has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.

In other BayCom news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall purchased 10,000 shares of BayCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $151,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,200 shares of company stock worth $202,779. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BayCom by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BayCom by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayCom in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BayCom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.