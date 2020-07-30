BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBAVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.78.

About BBA AVIATION PL/ADR

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

