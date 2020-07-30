Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BYLOF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

BYLOF opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

