Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,194.70

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,194.70 and traded as high as $4,250.00. Bioventix shares last traded at $4,100.00, with a volume of 3,014 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $212.28 million and a PE ratio of 32.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,194.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,954.62.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.