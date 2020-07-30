Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.34

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and traded as high as $10.65. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 228,094 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Get Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.