BMO Capital Markets Increases Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $122.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $114.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $582,580.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,076.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

