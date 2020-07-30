Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.88.

Boeing stock opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.70. Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

