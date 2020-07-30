Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Up 11% Following Earnings Beat

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)’s share price shot up 11% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.54, 5,427,917 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 2,355,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Union Gaming Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 18.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 2.35.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.