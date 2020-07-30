Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at $143.62 on Tuesday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $173.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.78.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

