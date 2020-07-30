Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $404,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,490.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,949,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,010 shares of company stock worth $1,499,459 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

