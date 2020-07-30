Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

