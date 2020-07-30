BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get BRITVIC PLC/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRITVIC PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90. BRITVIC PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.92.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRITVIC PLC/S (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITVIC PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.