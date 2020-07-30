Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.44, but opened at $44.60. Bunge shares last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 2,377,109 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bunge by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

