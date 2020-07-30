Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 54,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 45,529 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,031,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $349,381.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares in the company, valued at $31,092,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,782 shares of company stock worth $31,601,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $105.97 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

