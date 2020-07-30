CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 2.19.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

