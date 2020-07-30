Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In related news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.12 and a beta of 1.02. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.