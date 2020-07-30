Campbell Wealth Management Sells 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,932.22.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,033.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,867.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

