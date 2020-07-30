Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of C($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$24.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$42.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 183,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.91, for a total value of C$4,565,704.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480,110 shares in the company, valued at C$11,959,540.10.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.