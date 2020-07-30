Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 17,525 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

UBER opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

