Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 52,816 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.